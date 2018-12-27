Shifty ShellshockBorn 23 August 1974
Shifty Shellshock
1974-08-23
Shifty Shellshock Biography (Wikipedia)
Seth Brooks Binzer (born August 23, 1974), better known by his stage name Shifty Shellshock, is an American musician, best known for being a co-founder and front man of the rap rock band Crazy Town, and their hit song "Butterfly". He has also had a solo music career and appeared in the reality television series Celebrity Rehab 1 and 2 and Sober House 1 and 2.
Shifty Shellshock Tracks
Starry Eyed Surprise (feat. Shifty Shellshock)
Starry Eyed Surprise (feat. Shifty Shellshock)
Starry Eyed Surprise (feat. Shifty Shellshock)
1Xtra Freestyle
1Xtra Freestyle
1Xtra Freestyle
