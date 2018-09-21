Carole FarleyBorn 29 November 1946
Carole Farley
1946-11-29
Carole Farley Biography (Wikipedia)
Carole Farley is an American soprano and a principal singer at the Metropolitan Opera.
Carole Farley Tracks
En Svane [A swan] Op 25'2
En Svane [A swan] Op 25'2
