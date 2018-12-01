John Fred & His Playboy BandFormed 1956. Disbanded 1969
John Fred & His Playboy Band
1956
Biography (Wikipedia)
John Fred Gourrier (May 8, 1941 – April 14, 2005), known by his stage name John Fred, was an American blue-eyed soul, swamp pop, rock and roll, and R&B performer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, best known for the 1968 hit song "Judy in Disguise (With Glasses)".
Tracks
Judy In Disguise (With Glasses)
John Fred & His Playboy Band
Judy In Disguise (With Glasses)
Judy in the Sky with Glasses
John Fred & His Playboy Band
Judy in the Sky with Glasses
Judy in the Sky with Glasses
Judy In Disguise
John Fred & His Playboy Band
Judy In Disguise
Judy In Disguise
