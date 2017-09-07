Addictive TV are the British audio/visual electronic duo known for their movie supercuts and creation of audiovisual remix material, sampling movies and TV. After a number of years recording and filming musicians around the world, in 2017 they signed with German label !K7 to release the album of their Orchestra of Samples project, fusing electronic and world music. Based in London, the group comprises Graham Daniels and Mark Vidler (aka Go Home Productions). From 2000 to 2005 they produced the DJ:VJ music television series Mixmasters, and in DJMags 2006 annual poll, Addictive TV were voted #1 VJ in the world for a second time - the first being 2004.

Having released several DVD albums in the United States and the 2014 audio/visual project Orchestra of Samples, Addictive TV have performed in over 50 countries including at Glastonbury Festival, Roskilde Festival, WOMAD World of Music, Arts and Dance and the San Francisco Film Festival.