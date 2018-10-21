Jack GuthrieBorn 13 November 1915. Died 15 January 1948
Jack Guthrie
Jack Guthrie Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon Jerry "Jack" Guthrie (November 13, 1915 – January 15, 1948) was a songwriter and performer whose rewritten version of the Woody Guthrie song "Oklahoma Hills" was a hit in 1945. The two musicians were cousins.
Jack Guthrie Tracks
Oklahoma Hills
Jack Guthrie
Oklahoma Hills
Oklahoma Hills
Oakie Boogie
Jack Guthrie
Oakie Boogie
Oakie Boogie
