Marlene VerPlanckBorn 11 November 1933. Died 14 January 2018
Marlene VerPlanck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05c97085-3a01-4151-91f2-85c8e80f225c
Marlene VerPlanck Biography (Wikipedia)
Marlene Paula VerPlanck (née Pampinella; November 11, 1933 – January 14, 2018) was an American jazz and pop vocalist whose body of work centered on big band jazz, the American songbook, and cabaret.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marlene VerPlanck Tracks
Sort by
The More I See You
Marlene VerPlanck
The More I See You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The More I See You
Last played on
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Marlene VerPlanck
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Performer
Last played on
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Marlene VerPlanck
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Last played on
The Lies Of Handsome Men
Marlene VerPlanck
The Lies Of Handsome Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lies Of Handsome Men
Last played on
I Wished on the Moon
Jake Epstein
I Wished on the Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wished on the Moon
Last played on
Everything But You
Marlene VerPlanck
Everything But You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything But You
Last played on
Only Trust Your Heart
Marlene VerPlanck
Only Trust Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Trust Your Heart
Last played on
Little Did I Dream
Marlene VerPlanck
Little Did I Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Did I Dream
Last played on
Baby, Dream Your Dream
Marlene VerPlanck
Baby, Dream Your Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby, Dream Your Dream
Last played on
Sooner Or Later
Marlene VerPlanck
Sooner Or Later
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sooner Or Later
Last played on
Namely You
Marlene VerPlanck
Namely You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Namely You
Last played on
I'm Seeing Rainbows
Marlene VerPlanck
I'm Seeing Rainbows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Seeing Rainbows
Last played on
Marlene VerPlanck - In April
Marlene VerPlanck
Marlene VerPlanck - In April
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marlene VerPlanck - In April
Last played on
One Dream at a Time
Marlene VerPlanck
One Dream at a Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Dream at a Time
As Far as I'm Concerned
Marlene VerPlanck
As Far as I'm Concerned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Far as I'm Concerned
You Can Depend on Me
Marlene VerPlanck
You Can Depend on Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can Depend on Me
In April
Marlene VerPlanck
In April
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In April
Haven't We Met
Marlene VerPlanck
Haven't We Met
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haven't We Met
My Love Went To London
Marlene VerPlanck
My Love Went To London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Love Went To London
Last played on
Rain Sometimes
Marlene VerPlanck
Rain Sometimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain Sometimes
Last played on
Blues In My Heart
Marlene VerPlanck
Blues In My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues In My Heart
Last played on
Once There Was A Moon
Marlene VerPlanck
Once There Was A Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once There Was A Moon
Last played on
Stairway To The Stars
Marlene VerPlanck
Stairway To The Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stairway To The Stars
Last played on
Dream Dancing
Marlene VerPlanck
Dream Dancing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Dancing
Last played on
Marlene VerPlanck Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist