Victor StaubBorn 16 October 1872. Died 4 February 1953
Victor Staub
Victor Staub Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Henri Staub (Lima, 16 October 1872 – Paris, 4 February 1953) was a French pianist and composer.
Victor Staub Tracks
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Paul Dukas
