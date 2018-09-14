Janko Nilović (born 20 May 1941 in Istanbul) is a Montenegrin pianist, poet, and composer, who has lived in France since 1960.

He has published many works, most of them on library labels not available for sale to the public. His oeuvre stretches from classical, jazz, and funk to pop, psyche[clarification needed], and easy listening.

He arranged the songs of Michel Jonasz and Gérard Lenorman.

Nilović creates poetic musical images by bending the edges of styles, cross-pollinating them. He recorded many albums for the Montparnasse 2000 library label which specializes in music for radio and television, musical illustrators, and film music clubs.[citation needed]

The hip-hop producer Dr. Dre sampled much of Nilović's piece "Underground Session" for his track "Loose Cannons" from the album Compton.

Producer No I.D. sampled Nilović's song "In the Space", for Jay-Z's "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)", on the album The Blueprint 3;[citation needed] A year prior to this Danny!, who Jay Z would later endorse, sampled "Tapatapa" for "The Groove".