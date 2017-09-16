J. Ralph BaileyBorn 1932. Died 1980
1932
J. Ralph Bailey Biography (Wikipedia)
James Ralph Bailey (1932 – 1980) was an R&B singer and songwriter.
He appeared live at the Burlington, NJ concert in 1983, so the above date of death is not correct. One credible source states that he died in September 1985 in New York City.
J. Ralph Bailey Tracks
Just Me 'n' You
Go to Hell
