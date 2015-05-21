Aliona Munteanu (born 25 May 1989), better known as Aliona Moon, is a Moldovan singer. In 2012, she was a backing vocalist for Pasha Parfeny who represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest 2012. Aliona was selected to represent her country in the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö with the song "O Mie" composed by Pasha Parfeny. Aliona finished in fourth place in the first semi-final and 11th place in the Eurovision 2013 final. She competed on The Voice of Romania where she finished in fourth place in the final.