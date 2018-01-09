Fred ÅkerströmBorn 27 January 1937. Died 9 August 1985
Fred Åkerström Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Åkerström (27 January 1937 – 9 August 1985) was a Swedish folk guitarist and singer particularly noted for his interpretations of Carl Michael Bellman's music, and his own work of the typically Swedish song segment named visa. These songs, visor, are traditionally very narrative and the performance is "acted" to some degree. The singer is in context a vissångare, a troubadour character. Åkerström was also known for his actor's interpretations of Bellman's 18th century material, and his unusual ability to reach deep bass notes (especially on his interpretation of Bellman's song Glimmande nymf).
Fred Åkerström Tracks
