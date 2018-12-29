Sari Abboud (Arabic: ساري عبّود‎; born December 10, 1980), better known by his stage name Massari ( mə-SAH-ree), is a Lebanese Canadian R&B/pop singer. His music combines Middle Eastern culture with western culture. He started his musical career in 2001–2002, and has released three albums, Massari in 2005, Forever Massari in 2009 and Beirut in 2017. He has had a number of hit singles in Canada, his home country of Lebanon, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. He is managed by SAL&CO.