Johann Bernhard BachThe elder, 1676-1749. Born 23 May 1676. Died 11 June 1749
Johann Bernhard Bach
1676-05-23
Johann Bernhard Bach Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Bernhard Bach (23 May 1676 – 11 June 1749) was a German composer, and second cousin of J. S. Bach.
Overture No. 1 In G Minor, ii. Air
Overture No.1 in G minor
Overture-Suite No 2 in G major (Overture; Gigue)
Suite No. 4 in C: La Joye
Overture No.2 in G major
