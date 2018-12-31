DesiignerBorn 3 May 1997
Desiigner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03t92g3.jpg
1997-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05b75ee5-98cd-430e-b1ec-ec0f61fdabda
Desiigner Biography (Wikipedia)
Sidney Royel Selby III (born May 3, 1997), better known by his stage name Desiigner, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, record executive and actor. He rose to prominence in 2016 after the release of his debut single "Panda", which reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. In February 2016, rapper and producer Kanye West (who sampled "Panda" for his seventh album The Life of Pablo) announced Desiigner's signing to his GOOD Music imprint, under the aegis of Def Jam Recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Desiigner Tracks
Sort by
Panda
Desiigner
Panda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040k8vh.jpglink
Panda
Last played on
All Around the World (Sir OJ Edit) (feat. Desiigner)
Mura Masa
All Around the World (Sir OJ Edit) (feat. Desiigner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bkxvk.jpglink
All Around the World (Sir OJ Edit) (feat. Desiigner)
Last played on
Up Next (feat. Desiigner & Ski Mask the Slump God)
16yrold
Up Next (feat. Desiigner & Ski Mask the Slump God)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03t97x6.jpglink
Up Next (feat. Desiigner & Ski Mask the Slump God)
Last played on
Overseas
Desiigner
Overseas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03t97x6.jpglink
Overseas
Last played on
Pt. 2 (Panda)
Kanye West
Pt. 2 (Panda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Pt. 2 (Panda)
Last played on
OkOk (feat. Desiigner)
Thutmose
OkOk (feat. Desiigner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063x7hb.jpglink
OkOk (feat. Desiigner)
Last played on
All Around The World (feat. Desiigner)
Mura Masa
All Around The World (feat. Desiigner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0538ld1.jpglink
All Around The World (feat. Desiigner)
Last played on
Loud (feat. Desiigner & GoldLink)
Silk City
Loud (feat. Desiigner & GoldLink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03t97x6.jpglink
Loud (feat. Desiigner & GoldLink)
Last played on
Back to artist