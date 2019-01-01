Owen Paul (born 1 May 1962) is a Scottish singer best known in the UK for his 1986 No. 3 hit single, "My Favourite Waste of Time", a cover version of a song that was originally written and recorded by American singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw. The track featured an appearance from future Thunder bass player Mark 'Snake' Luckhurst. After releasing a couple of singles and the album As It Is, he had a falling out with his record label, resulting in him leaving the music industry for 15 years.

As a youngster, Paul was taken on as an apprentice with the football club Celtic, but after hearing the Sex Pistols he decided to pursue a career in music. In the early 80s he played and sang with Glasgow band Venigmas, which released the single "Strangelove".

In 1989, he produced Japanese rock band Buck-Tick's album Taboo.

Owen Paul has made two memorable television appearances. The first was on the BBC live programme Pebble Mill, when he was meant to mime to "My Favourite Waste of Time" but missed his cue due to a technician's mistake. The second came much later, as the unfortunate guest of a neighbour of the Osbournes, when, by playing music in that neighbour's garden, he provoked Ozzy and the rest of his dysfunctional family into throwing food.