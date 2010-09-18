Nguyên LêBorn 14 January 1959
Nguyên Lê (Vietnamese: Lê Thành Nguyên; born 14 January 1959) is a French Jazz musician and Composer of Vietnamese ancestry. His main instrument is guitar, and he also plays electric bass guitar and guitar synthesizer.
He has released numerous albums, both as a leader and as a sideman. His 1996 album Tales from Viêt-Nam blends jazz and traditional Vietnamese music. Nguyên Lê has performed with Randy Brecker, Vince Mendoza, Eric Vloeimans, Carla Bley, Michel Portal, Renaud Garcia-Fons, Per Mathisen, Marc Johnson, Peter Erskine, Trilok Gurtu, Paolo Fresu and Dhafer Youssef.
In spring 2011 he released Songs of Freedom, an album with cover versions of pop hits from the 1970s.
