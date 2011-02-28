Gary Thomas (born June 10, 1961, Baltimore, Maryland) is an American jazz saxophonist and flautist from Baltimore, Maryland. He was a member of Jack DeJohnette's Special Edition band and has worked with John McLaughlin, Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, John Scofield, Jim Hall, Dave Holland, Greg Osby, Wayne Shorter, Ravi Coltrane, Cassandra Wilson, Wallace Roney, Steve Coleman, and Miles Davis.

Thomas was the Director and Chair of Jazz Studies at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.