Bobby Rydell (born Robert Louis Ridarelli; April 26, 1942) is an American professional singer, mainly of rock and roll music. In the early 1960s, he was considered a teen idol. His most well known songs include "Wild One" and "Volare" (cover), and he appeared in the movie Bye Bye Birdie in 1963.

