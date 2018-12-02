Bobby RydellBorn 26 April 1942
Bobby Rydell
1942-04-26
Bobby Rydell Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Rydell (born Robert Louis Ridarelli; April 26, 1942) is an American professional singer, mainly of rock and roll music. In the early 1960s, he was considered a teen idol. His most well known songs include "Wild One" and "Volare" (cover), and he appeared in the movie Bye Bye Birdie in 1963.
Bobby Rydell Tracks
Swinging School
Wild One
Volare
Teach Me To Twist
Forget Him
Sway
Please Don't Be Mad
Frenesi
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Jingle Bell Rock
Jingle Bell Rock
Little Bitty Girl
Kissin' Time
That Old Black Magic
A Lot Of Livin' To Do
