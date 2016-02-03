The Nectarine No. 9 was an indie band from Edinburgh, Scotland. Formed by former Fire Engines frontman Davy Henderson in 1991, the band's music has been described as "dark, moody and brilliant" "noisy guitar rock" with "quirky rhythms". The Nectarine No. 9 released several albums throughout the 1990s and 2000s, and recorded seven John Peel sessions.