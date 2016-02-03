The Nectarine №9Formed 1991. Disbanded 2004
The Nectarine №9 Biography (Wikipedia)
The Nectarine No. 9 was an indie band from Edinburgh, Scotland. Formed by former Fire Engines frontman Davy Henderson in 1991, the band's music has been described as "dark, moody and brilliant" "noisy guitar rock" with "quirky rhythms". The Nectarine No. 9 released several albums throughout the 1990s and 2000s, and recorded seven John Peel sessions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Saint Jack (6 Music session 250115)
This Holes Been Burnt Too Many Times Before
Fire Crackers
Saint Jack
Constellations Of A Vanity
Couldn't Phone Potatoes (Radio Scotland Session, 16 Nov 2015)
Saint Jack
Hanging Around - 6 Music session 11/05/2005
Don't Worry Baby, You're Not The Only One Awake
Hanging Around/Re-Model
Fibrecane No 4
This Holes Been Burned Too Many Times
Soon Be Over Soon Be Over
Adidas Francis Bacon
Three Moans At The Base Of A Crucifixion
Rocket No 9
