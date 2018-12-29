Michael Price
Michael Price Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Price is an English award-winning composer, producer, arranger and music editor. He writes in full orchestral and electronic and contemporary idioms, and is a producer, arranger and programmer. He won an Emmy Award with David Arnold for the music for the BBC TV series Sherlock.
Michael Price Performances & Interviews
- Stephen McCauley with Michael Pricehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h9tpl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h9tpl.jpg2017-09-26T15:52:00.000ZStephen McCauley chats to Michael Price about Erased Tapes 10th anniversary.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h9t1t
Stephen McCauley with Michael Price
Michael Price Tracks
Sherlock (2010-) - Opening Titles
David Arnold, Michael Price, London Session Orchestra & Michael Price
Sherlock (2010-) - Opening Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ztpwx.jpglink
Sherlock (2010-) - Opening Titles
Orchestra
Last played on
Shade of Dreams
Michael Price
Shade of Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ztpwx.jpglink
Shade of Dreams
Last played on
Sandham
Michael Price
Sandham
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ztpwx.jpglink
Sandham
Last played on
Willow Road
Michael Price
Willow Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ztpwx.jpglink
Willow Road
Last played on
Shade of Dreams
Michael Price
Shade of Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ztpwx.jpglink
Shade of Dreams
Last played on
One More Miracle
David Arnold
One More Miracle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
One More Miracle
Last played on
Easter
Michael Price
Easter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ztpwx.jpglink
Easter
Last played on
Potential Clients
David Arnold
Potential Clients
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lwvxx.jpglink
Potential Clients
Last played on
A Bridge
Michael Price
A Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ztpwx.jpglink
A Bridge
Last played on
Woman On The Slab
David Arnold
Woman On The Slab
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Woman On The Slab
Last played on
On The Move
David Arnold
On The Move
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
On The Move
Last played on
Sherlock: The Game Is On
David Arnold
Sherlock: The Game Is On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Sherlock: The Game Is On
Sherlock: War
David Arnold
Sherlock: War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Sherlock: War
Sherlock: Back To Work
David Arnold
Sherlock: Back To Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Sherlock: Back To Work
Dark Times
David Arnold
Dark Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Dark Times
Sherlock: Pink
David Arnold
Sherlock: Pink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Sherlock: Pink
To Dartmoor
David Arnold
To Dartmoor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
To Dartmoor
Double Room
David Arnold
Double Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Double Room
Final Act
David Arnold
Final Act
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Final Act
The Game Is On
Michael Price
The Game Is On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ztpwx.jpglink
The Game Is On
Last played on
Little Warm Thing
Michael Price
Little Warm Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ztpwx.jpglink
Little Warm Thing
Last played on
Budapest
Michael Price
Budapest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Budapest
Last played on
God Rest His Soul
David Arnold
God Rest His Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
God Rest His Soul
Last played on
Mayfly Man
David Arnold
Mayfly Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Mayfly Man
Last played on
Major Sholto
David Arnold
Major Sholto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Major Sholto
Last played on
John Is Quite a Guy
David Arnold
John Is Quite a Guy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
John Is Quite a Guy
Last played on
Floating Dust
David Arnold
Floating Dust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
Floating Dust
Last played on
The East Wind
David Arnold
The East Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hw8gr.jpglink
The East Wind
Last played on
18
May
2019
Michael Price, London Contemporary Orchestra
Purcell Room, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 41: Sherlock Holmes – A Musical Mind
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egnrzc
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-16T01:31:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmkw9.jpg
16
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 41: Sherlock Holmes – A Musical Mind
Royal Albert Hall
