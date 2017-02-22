Jack Harris (born 1986) is a Welsh-born folk singer-songwriter, musician, and poet. He is multi-award-winning, most notably winning the 2005 New Folk Songwriting Competition at Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas, the first non-American to do so. Jack Harris has been described as "a priest of song" by singer Anais Mitchell.

He has released three albums. His third album, The Flame and the Pelican, featured at number six in the July 2011 EuroAmericanaChart.

He has made several appearances at the Green Man Festival, and opened for such folk musicians as Martin Simpson, Tracy Grammer, Dick Gaughan, Martin Carthy, and Dave Swarbrick. He currently lives in London, and performs frequently in London folk clubs, as well as further afield.