Michael George "Mick" Jackson (born 2 November 1947) is an English singer-songwriter and the co-writer of the song, "Blame It on the Boogie". The song was co-authored by Mick's brother David Jackson and Elmar Krohn, and produced by Sylvester Levay.

Jackson recorded his version first and The Jacksons' management team picked up the song at Midem, the music industry trade fair in Cannes, where it was offered to them by Mick Jackson's publisher without Jackson's knowledge. Due to a delay at the pressing plant which was producing Mick Jackson's single, in the UK the two versions were released within weeks of each other.

The press at the time enjoyed the similarity in the names and release coincidence, calling the situation 'The Battle of the Boogie' as the two records jockeyed for chart positions.[citation needed] Radio stations got on the battle bandwagon. BBC Radio One only played The Jacksons' version, Capital Radio only played Mick’s single. The music press was equally split. Melody Maker did not review Mick Jackson’s version, but praised the Jacksons and wrongly referred to their single as a "self-penned song" (16 September 1978), whereas NME hailed Mick Jackson as the winner of the battle, calling his version "far superior" (7 October 1978).[citation needed]