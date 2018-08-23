Jerry HadleyTenor. Born 16 June 1952. Died 18 July 2007
Jerry Hadley
1952-06-16
Jerry Hadley Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Hadley (June 16, 1952 – July 18, 2007) was an American operatic tenor. He received three Grammy awards for his vocal performances in the recordings of Jenůfa (2004 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording), Susannah (1995 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording), and Candide (1992 Grammy Award for Best Classical Album). Hadley was a leading American tenor for nearly two decades. He was mentored by soprano Joan Sutherland and her husband, conductor Richard Bonynge. Leonard Bernstein chose Hadley for his 1989 recording of Candide on Deutsche Grammophon. A versatile singer, Hadley was equally at home in opera and operetta and on Broadway.
Jerry Hadley Tracks
Candide (Act 2, No 21 - 23)
Leonard Bernstein
Last played on
A moi les plaisirs; Vin ou biere (Faust)
Charles‐François Gounod
Last played on
Make Our Garden Grow (Candide)
Leonard Bernstein
Last played on
Daleko siroko do tech Novych Zamku (Jenufa, Act 1)
Leos Janáček
Last played on
Candide - Nothing more than this
Leonard Bernstein
Last played on
Candide – Oh, Happy We
Leonard Bernstein
Last played on
Mein Mädel ist nur eine Verkäuferin (Meine Schwester und ich)
Ralph Benatzky
Last played on
PEARL FISHERS DUET - AU FOND DU TEMPLE SAINT (feat. Thomas Hampson)
Jerry Hadley
Last played on
Tanzen Mocht Ich (KALMAN)
Jerry Hadley
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-06T01:05:15
6
Sep
1998
Proms 1987: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
1987-09-11T01:05:15
11
Sep
1987
