Lyle Chan is an Australian composer known for his unique approach of writing cumulative works with only one work per genre.

He has described his music as a diary or memoir, particularly of emotions.

“I call it a perpetual work in progress," he has explained. "As a composer, I only write these very, very long pieces. What I figured out, early on, is that I don't actually like writing beginnings and endings. And then I realized why, which is that they're not real. I think that, as an artist, you create one work, which is the work defined by the life that you lead and the experiences that you have." "The music were my diaries, a way of writing down feelings. As a composer I think of music as the sound that feelings make."

These cumulative compositions have highly abstract titles such as Orchestra with Solo Instruments and Solo Piano, but each is made up of self-contained sections with more descriptive titles.

Four such sections have received high-profile media coverage: Wind Farm Music (Dedicated to Tony Abbott), Rendezvous With Destiny,AIDS Memoir Quartet and Serenade for Tenor, Saxophone and Orchestra.