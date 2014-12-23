Run DMTAustin dubstep/bass music duo, now just John Robbins
Run DMT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0599b68c-a915-4d94-985f-edaea933a243
Run DMT Tracks
Sort by
Boom Boom Room
Run DMT
Boom Boom Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom Boom Room
Last played on
Starlight (feat. Betty Black)
Run DMT
Starlight (feat. Betty Black)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starlight (feat. Betty Black)
Last played on
Bardo States Dream Walker Version
Run DMT
Bardo States Dream Walker Version
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bardo States Dream Walker Version
Last played on
Spruce Bringsteen
Run DMT
Spruce Bringsteen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spruce Bringsteen
Last played on
Hold Up
Run DMT
Hold Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Up
Last played on
Run DMT Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist