Sassie ReesBorn 1916. Died 3 March 2013
Sassie Rees
1916
Tracks
Y Seindorf
Y Seindorf
Fy Llong Fach Arian I
Fy Llong Fach Arian I
Dewch Am Dro I Fferm Dadcu
Dewch Am Dro I Fferm Dadcu
Heno Heno Hen Blant Bach
Heno Heno Hen Blant Bach
Robin Goch
Robin Goch
Gee Ceffyl Bach
Gee Ceffyl Bach
Dashenka
Dashenka
