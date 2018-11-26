Malinda Gayle McCready (November 30, 1975 – February 17, 2013) was an American country music singer. Active from 1995 until her death in 2013, she recorded a total of five studio albums. Her debut album, 1996's Ten Thousand Angels, was released on BNA Records and was certified 2× Platinum by the RIAA, while 1997's If I Don't Stay the Night was certified Gold. 1999's I'm Not So Tough, her final album for BNA, was less successful, and she left the label. A self-titled fourth album followed in 2002 on Capitol Records. McCready's fifth and final studio album, I'm Still Here, was released in March 2010 on Iconic Records.

McCready's first four studio albums yielded twelve singles on the Billboard country singles charts. This figure includes the No. 1 hit "Guys Do It All the Time," as well as the Top 10 hits "Ten Thousand Angels" and "A Girl's Gotta Do (What a Girl's Gotta Do)."

Although she had not charted a single since 2002, McCready received significant media coverage regarding her troubled personal life and suicide attempts and her eventual death by suicide.