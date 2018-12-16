Roberta AlexanderBorn 3 March 1949
Roberta Alexander
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p057myp2.jpg
1949-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/059372e4-d920-4a0b-9226-970cf9a27cc5
Roberta Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberta Alexander (born 3 March 1949, in Lynchburg, Virginia) is an American operatic soprano. She began her career as a leading soprano in 1975 and spent the next three decades performing principal roles with opera houses internationally. More recently she has performed secondary character roles on stage, including performances at the Grand Théâtre de Provence in 2013, La Scala in 2014, and La Monnaie in 2015. She performed the 5th maid in Strauss's Elektra at the Metropolitan Opera in 2016.
Roberta Alexander Tracks
Miroir de Peine - song-cycle (1933) vers. voice and orchestra
Hendrik Andriessen
Hendrik Andriessen
Miroir de Peine - song-cycle (1933) vers. voice and orchestra
Miroir de Peine - song-cycle (1933) vers. voice and orchestra
Songs My Mother Taught Me
Charles Ives
Songs My Mother Taught Me
Songs My Mother Taught Me
Suite: The Snow Maiden
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Suite: The Snow Maiden
Suite: The Snow Maiden
I Hate Music: A Cycle of 5 Kid Songs
Leonard Bernstein
Leonard Bernstein
I Hate Music: A Cycle of 5 Kid Songs
I Hate Music: A Cycle of 5 Kid Songs
Clair de Lune
Alphons Diepenbrock
Clair de Lune
Clair de Lune
La Chanson de l'Hypertrophique
Alphons Diepenbrock
La Chanson de l'Hypertrophique
La Chanson de l'Hypertrophique
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Memories
Charles Ives
Memories
Memories
Summertime
Roberta Alexander
Summertime
Summertime
Ecoutez la chanson bien douce (song)
Alphons Diepenbrock
Ecoutez la chanson bien douce (song)
Ecoutez la chanson bien douce (song)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Roberta Alexander
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Symphony No.8 in C sharp minor (1930)
Julius Röntgen
Julius Röntgen
Symphony No.8 in C sharp minor (1930)
Symphony No.8 in C sharp minor (1930)
La Bonne Cuisine
Leonard Bernstein
La Bonne Cuisine
La Bonne Cuisine
Joseph - oratorio (1745) - ACT THREE
Willem de Fesch
Willem de Fesch
Joseph - oratorio (1745) - ACT THREE
Joseph - oratorio (1745) - ACT THREE
Mandoline (feat. Roberta Alexander, Paul Verlaine & Rudolf Jansen)
Alphons Diepenbrock
Alphons Diepenbrock
Mandoline (feat. Roberta Alexander, Paul Verlaine & Rudolf Jansen)
Mandoline (feat. Roberta Alexander, Paul Verlaine & Rudolf Jansen)
Rabbit At Top Speed
Roberta Alexander
Rabbit At Top Speed
Rabbit At Top Speed
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
