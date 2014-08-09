I Am Oak is the band of Utrecht-based musician Thijs Kuijken. The band started in 2008. In that year the band released their first EP ‘Sou Ka’. The music of I Am Oak is often described as folk, indie and acoustic.

The first full length album by the band ‘On Claws’ was released by Snowstar Records in 2010. One year later, in 2011, I Am Oak won the Dutch based 3VOOR12 Award for best album for their 2011 release, Oasem. The band also appeared at the prestigious 2011 Popkomm festival

In March 2012, the band showcased at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas being described as one of the top artists performing from The Netherlands. In May 2012, I Am Oak performed three shows at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton and were selected by the festival as their Band Of The Day.

2012 saw the release of the band's third full-length album entitled "Nowhere Or Tammensaari" on Snowstar Records in The Netherlands and on Heist Or Hit Records on the 2nd of July in the UK & Ireland. The album was recorded in a house in a small town in Finland, the name of which translates to “oak island.” However, although located in Finland, the majority language there is Swedish, thus the town is also known as Ekenäs, which translates to “oak peninsula."