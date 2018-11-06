David Thomas Broughton is an English folk/avant-garde singer and guitarist, currently based in Seoul, Republic of Korea and previously in Pyongyang, North Korea. Born in Otley, West Yorkshire, he creates the sound of a large ensemble by sampling himself singing, playing acoustic guitar, and making an assortment of other sounds through a Boss loop pedal. He also uses various non-traditional musical instruments to augment his songs, including radios, personal attack alarms and televisions, and occasionally incorporates a use of natural field recordings into his music. He is also known for his love of spontaneity and musical improvisation, recording albums in one take (allowing recording faults to remain) and beginning live performances with no clear plan in mind. He includes self-conscious, ironic dance moves and off-mic (often off-stage) singing in his live performances.

Four solo albums have been released under his own name, The Complete Guide to Insufficiency (2005), It's in There Somewhere (2007), the studio recorded album Outbreeding (2010) and triple LP Crippling Lack (2016), as well as the EPs Anchovies (2007) and Boating Disasters (2010). In 2007 he collaborated with Leeds chamber music group 7 Hertz to release David Thomas Broughton vs. 7 Hertz, and released a single during the same year with Chris Casati. In 2013 he collaborated with the Juice Vocal Ensemble and the subsequent year Sliding the Same Way (David Thomas Broughton and Juice Vocal Ensemble) (2014) was released. Most of his releases have been met with great critical acclaim, with publications such as Pitchfork Media and Tiny Mix Tapes rating his work highly.