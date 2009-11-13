Nigel Derek Harman (born 11 August 1973) is a British actor, best known for his role as Dennis Rickman in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. He has worked mostly in theatre, with the stage being described as his "first love". He starred in the final series of Hotel Babylon. In early 2013 he started filming for the fourth series of Downton Abbey, playing visiting valet, Mr Green. From 2013 until the series ended in 2017, he played the role of Bradley Dawson in Sky One's Mount Pleasant.

In the theatre, he has played various musical roles including Sky Masterson in Michael Grandage's revival of Guys and Dolls and Lord Farquaad in the original London production of Shrek the Musical for which he received an Olivier Award for his performance.