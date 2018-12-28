CHILDCARE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0657qch.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/058d9a65-6572-47ce-a067-73c4d9e53c1e
CHILDCARE Performances & Interviews
CHILDCARE Tracks
Sort by
Big Man
CHILDCARE
Big Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0657qlx.jpglink
Big Man
Last played on
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
CHILDCARE
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0657qch.jpglink
Bamboo
CHILDCARE
Bamboo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0657qch.jpglink
Bamboo
Last played on
Man Down
CHILDCARE
Man Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0657qch.jpglink
Man Down
Last played on
Magazines
CHILDCARE
Magazines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0657qch.jpglink
Magazines
Last played on
Put Down Your Pen
CHILDCARE
Put Down Your Pen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnsk3.jpglink
Put Down Your Pen
Last played on
Getting Over You (By Dressing Up Like You)
CHILDCARE
Getting Over You (By Dressing Up Like You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnwy3.jpglink
Don't Have Me Back
childcare
Don't Have Me Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Have Me Back
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring CHILDCARE
Upcoming Events
28
Jan
2019
CHILDCARE
Boileroom, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
CHILDCARE, Bastille and Lewis Capaldi
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
5
May
2019
CHILDCARE, Metronomy, Doe, Black Honey, The Sherlocks, Ibibio Sound Machine, Decade, Can't Swim, Rozi Plain, Crows, Life, Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Jamie Lenman, Earls, JOHN, Blood Youth, Orchards, Anatomy, DREAM STATE (UK), Petrol Girls, Hotel Lux, Lice, Saint Agnes, Heavy Lungs, Dark Dark Horse, Magique, Fivehead, Yr Poetry, Rich List and sweetbellechobaby
Unknown venue, Leicester, UK
17
May
2019
CHILDCARE, Saltwater Sun, Wild Front and Femme
Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/aqz2rz
Reading
2015-08-30T00:46:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p031dbd8.jpg
30
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
CHILDCARE Links
Back to artist