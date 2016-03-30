Miguel FrasconiBorn 29 May 1956
Miguel Frasconi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/058b70b9-a5ac-48fd-90a0-f0b240e5dfab
Miguel Frasconi Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel Frasconi (born May 29, 1956 in New York City) is an American composer who often uses improvisation, electronics, and experimental musical instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miguel Frasconi Tracks
Sort by
Teetines
John Morton, John Morton & Miguel Frasconi
Teetines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teetines
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist