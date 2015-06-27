Nick BrignolaBorn 17 July 1936. Died 8 February 2002
Nick Brignola
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/058898c6-3ba3-4e6d-bdc1-ed965ecc07c3
Nick Brignola Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Brignola (July 17, 1936 – February 8, 2002) was an American jazz baritone saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Brignola Tracks
Sort by
Hallelujah Time
Carmen Leggio
Hallelujah Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hallelujah Time
Composer
Last played on
Nick Brignola Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist