Bill BrandonBorn 7 October 1943
Bill Brandon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0587aa98-d98d-4e30-8590-ba610b5090d0
Bill Brandon Tracks
Sort by
Can't We Just Sit Down And Talk It Over
Bill Brandon
Can't We Just Sit Down And Talk It Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Space Age Lover
Bill Brandon
Space Age Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Space Age Lover
Last played on
The Streets Got My Lady
Bill Brandon
The Streets Got My Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Fell In Love While Dancing
Bill Brandon
We Fell In Love While Dancing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Fell In Love While Dancing
Last played on
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Bill Brandon
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Last played on
(Take Another Little) Piece of My Heart
Bill Brandon
(Take Another Little) Piece of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Take Another Little) Piece of My Heart
Last played on
Bill Brandon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist