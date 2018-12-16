Stephen BellBritish conductor
Stephen Bell
Auld Lang Syne
Trad.
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
Eightsome Reels
Trad.
Eightsome Reels
Eightsome Reels
Music Arranger
Rose O'Summerlee
Davy Steele
Rose O'Summerlee
Rose O'Summerlee
Meine Lippen Sie Kussen So Heiss
Franz Lehár
Meine Lippen Sie Kussen So Heiss
Meine Lippen Sie Kussen So Heiss
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis‐Bextor
Murder On The Dancefloor
Murder On The Dancefloor
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
Spiller
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
Raiders March
John Williams
Raiders March
Raiders March
Lohengrin (Prelude)
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin (Prelude)
Lohengrin (Prelude)
Keep Right On
William Dillon
Keep Right On
Keep Right On
Una voce poco fa
Gioachino Rossini
Una voce poco fa
Una voce poco fa
Canzoni d'Italia
Trad.
Canzoni d'Italia
Canzoni d'Italia
Music Arranger
Where Are You (Tonight, I Wonder)
Andrew Stewart, Hannah Rarity, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Stephen Bell
Where Are You (Tonight, I Wonder)
Where Are You (Tonight, I Wonder)
Composer
On The Beautiful Blue Danube
Johann Strauss II
On The Beautiful Blue Danube
On The Beautiful Blue Danube
Take Me Home
Sophie Ellis‐Bextor
Take Me Home
Take Me Home
Misirlou
Trad.
Misirlou
Misirlou
Music Arranger
Candide Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Candide Overture
Candide Overture
Welsh Dances, set 2 Op 64 (1st mvt)
Alun Hoddinott
Welsh Dances, set 2 Op 64 (1st mvt)
Welsh Dances, set 2 Op 64 (1st mvt)
Scarborough Fair/Loch Lomond/Ash Grove/Star of the County Down
Trad.
Scarborough Fair/Loch Lomond/Ash Grove/Star of the County Down
Scarborough Fair/Loch Lomond/Ash Grove/Star of the County Down
Highland Cathedral
Michael Korb, Uli Roever, Michael Waechter, Christopher Gibb, Jamie MacDougall, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Stephen Bell
Highland Cathedral
Highland Cathedral
Performer
I Got Rhythm
Clare Teal
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Conductor
Get Happy
Harold Arlen
Get Happy
Get Happy
Conductor
God Save the Queen
BBC Concert Orchestra
God Save the Queen
God Save the Queen
Galloping Home
BBC Concert Orchestra
Galloping Home
Galloping Home
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park Scotland
Glasgow Green
2018-09-08
8
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park Scotland
Glasgow Green
Proms 2018: Prom 27: Folk Music around Britain and Ireland
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-03
3
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 27: Folk Music around Britain and Ireland
Royal Albert Hall
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Ken's Grand Tour
Hackney Empire
2018-07-10
10
Jul
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Ken's Grand Tour
Hackney Empire
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Strictly Strauss!
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2018-03-20
20
Mar
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Strictly Strauss!
Watford Colosseum, Watford
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Christmas with the BBC SSO
Glasgow City Halls
2017-12-22
22
Dec
2017
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Christmas with the BBC SSO
Glasgow City Halls
