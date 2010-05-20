Der WolfBorn 27 September 1973
Der Wolf
1973-09-27
Der Wolf Biography (Wikipedia)
Jens Albert (born 27 September 1973 in Lüdinghausen), better known as Der Wolf, is a German rapper. He was most successful with his charting debut album Das Album in 1996 and singles "Gibt's doch gar nicht" and "Oh Shit - Frau Schmidt".
