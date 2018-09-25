SabaUS rapper, member of Pivot
Saba
Saba Biography (Wikipedia)
Tahj Malik Chandler (born July 17, 1994), better known by his stage name Saba (stylized as SABA), is an American rapper and record producer. He grew up in the Austin neighborhood of the West Side of Chicago.
In April 2013 Saba gained recognition with his verse on Chance the Rapper's mixtape Acid Rap, in the song "Everybody's Something". In 2015, Saba and Chance the Rapper collaborated on the song "Angels". The duo performed the song live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, on October 26, 2015.
Saba Tracks
Angels (1Xtra Live 2018) (feat. Saba)
Chance the Rapper
Lights Went Down (feat. Saba)
Full Crate
Life
Saba
Logout (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Saba
(1XSC) Life
Saba
360
Saba
Energies
Mick Jenkins
Emerald Street (feat. Saba)
Jamila Woods
Bourbon (Remix) (feat. Saba & Lophiile)
Gallant
Featured Artist
Angels (feat. Saba)
Chance the Rapper
Down (feat. Saba)
Drew Mantia
Performer
Counterfeit
No Name, Chelsea Reject, Phoenix & Saba
Liquor Store
Saba
Church/Liquor Store (feat. Noname)
Saba
Featured Artist
Symmetry
Saba
Angels (feat. Saba)
Chance the Rapper
