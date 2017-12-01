FantômasAvant-garde metal supergroup. Formed 1998
Fantômas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdmn.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/057aa66c-cf6e-499d-bda8-5adc47ad4197
Fantômas Biography (Wikipedia)
Fantômas is an American metal supergroup, formed in 1998 in California. It features vocalist Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle), drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), guitarist Buzz Osborne (Melvins) and bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk). The band is named after Fantômas, a supervillain featured in a series of crime novels popular in France before World War I and in film, most notably in the 60s French movie series.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fantômas Tracks
Sort by
The Omen (Ave Satani)
Fantômas
The Omen (Ave Satani)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmn.jpglink
The Omen (Ave Satani)
Last played on
Rosemary's Baby
Fantômas
Rosemary's Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmn.jpglink
Rosemary's Baby
Last played on
The Devil Rides Out (Remix) (Live)
Fantômas
The Devil Rides Out (Remix) (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmn.jpglink
Book I: Page 23
Fantômas
Book I: Page 23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmn.jpglink
Fantômas de golem
Fantômas
Fantômas de golem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmn.jpglink
Fantômas de golem
Last played on
Page 23
Fantômas
Page 23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmn.jpglink
Page 23
Last played on
04/06/05 Wednesday
Fantômas
04/06/05 Wednesday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmn.jpglink
One Step Beyond
Fantômas
One Step Beyond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmn.jpglink
One Step Beyond
Last played on
Fantômas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist