NecromandusUk Doom Metal from the 70ies. Formed 1970
Necromandus
1970
Necromandus Biography (Wikipedia)
Necromandus are an English rock band from Cumberland, United Kingdom. They were formed in 1970 and were discovered by Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath in 1972. After recording one album in 1973, they split up. The album was not released until 1999. In 2007 they were mentioned by Classic Rock magazine as a "lost pioneer" of heavy metal. Author Ian Christe has cited the band as one of the earliest doom metal groups.
Necromandus Tracks
A Black Solitude
A Black Solitude
A Black Solitude
I've Been Evil
I've Been Evil
I've Been Evil
