Cat Power Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlyn Marie "Chan" Marshall ( SHAHN; born January 21, 1972), better known by her stage name Cat Power, is an American singer-songwriter, musician, occasional actress, and model. Cat Power was originally the name of Marshall's first band, but has become her stage name as a solo artist.
Born in Atlanta, Marshall was raised throughout the southern United States, and began performing in local bands in Atlanta in the early 1990s. She was discovered opening for Liz Phair in 1993 by Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth and Tim Foljahn of Two Dollar Guitar, with whom she recorded her first two albums, Dear Sir (1995) and Myra Lee (1996), on the same day in 1994. In 1996, she signed with Matador Records, and released a third album of new material with Shelley and Foljahn, What Would the Community Think. Following this, she released the critically acclaimed Moon Pix (1998), recorded with members of Dirty Three, and The Covers Record (2000), a collection of sparsely arranged cover songs.
After a brief hiatus she released You Are Free (2003), featuring guest musicians Dave Grohl and Eddie Vedder, followed by the soul-influenced The Greatest (2006), recorded with numerous Memphis studio musicians. A second album of cover tracks, Jukebox, was released in 2008. In 2012 she released the self-produced Sun, which debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200, the highest charting album of her career to date.
- Cat Power: Are you happy?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kn54r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kn54r.jpg2018-09-08T08:35:00.000Z"In the press, there's always been an exploitation of my vulnerability."https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06kn6wf
Cat Power: Are you happy?
- Cat Power on meeting her hero Bob Dylanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kn4fd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kn4fd.jpg2018-09-08T07:51:00.000Z'He looked at my shoes, scrolled up to meet my eyes and said, "so, we finally meet!"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06kn3mj
Cat Power on meeting her hero Bob Dylan
- Cat Power - I Don't Blame You (Later Archive 2003)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0178h4d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0178h4d.jpg2013-04-04T16:49:00.000ZCat Power performs I Don't Blame You on Later... With Jools Holland in May of 2003.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0178h4x
Cat Power - I Don't Blame You (Later Archive 2003)
Cat Power Tracks
Sort by
You Get
Woman
Bad Religion (6 Music Session, 22 Oct 2018)
Woman (6 Music Session, 22 Oct 2018)
Go Up (feat. Pharrell Williams & Cat Power)
Wanderer
Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)
Wild Is The Wind
You Get (Radio Edit)
Manhattan
Ruin
Black
The Greatest
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Cat Power Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Anna Calvi performs Hockney-inspired 'Swimming Pool' for Art is Everywhere
-
New York: Sound Of A City Highlights (New York Prom)
-
Matt Everitt chats to Anna Calvi in the Music News: 'A lot of this record is about going beyond the idea of gender'
-
John Peel's dog joins PJ Harvey's live session
-
PJ Harvey on art being a mirror to the world we live in
-
PJ Harvey talks about her Polly voice
-
PJ Harvey's phonecall with Captain Beefheart
-
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
-
PJ Harvey - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Sharon Van Etten: Making Music From Heartbreak