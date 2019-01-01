Georgia HoltBorn 9 June 1926
Georgia Holt
Georgia Holt Biography
Georgia Holt (born Jackie Jean Crouch; June 9, 1926) is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and model. She is the mother of singer and actress Cher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
