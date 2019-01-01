Thomas Cruise (born July 3, 1962) is an American actor and producer. He started his career at age 19 in the film Endless Love (1981), before making his breakthrough in the comedy Risky Business (1983) and receiving widespread attention for starring in the action drama Top Gun (1986) as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. After starring in The Color of Money (1986) and Cocktail (1988), Cruise starred opposite Dustin Hoffman in the Academy Award for Best Picture-winning drama Rain Man. For his role as anti-war activist Ron Kovic in the drama Born on the Fourth of July (1989), Cruise received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama and his first Academy Award for Best Actor nomination.

In the 1990s, Cruise starred with Jack Nicholson in the legal drama A Few Good Men (1992) and starred in a number of box office hits including The Firm (1993) and Interview with the Vampire (1994), before starring as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the action spy thriller Mission: Impossible (1996), the first of a commercially successful six-film series. In 1996, Cruise also starred as the title character in the romantic comedy-drama Jerry Maguire, earning him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and his second Academy Award nomination. In 1999, Cruise starred in the erotic thriller Eyes Wide Shut opposite his then wife Nicole Kidman and also appeared in the ensemble drama Magnolia, for which he received the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture and was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.