Ludwig Schunke
Ludwig Schunke Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Ludwig Schuncke (21 December 1810 – 7 December 1834) was a German pianist and composer, and close friend of Robert Schumann. His early promise was eclipsed by his death from tuberculosis at the age of 23.
He was generally known as Ludwig, and that name also appears as Louis in some references. His surname appears as either Schuncke or Schunke.
