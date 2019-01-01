Gervase ElwesBorn 15 November 1866. Died 12 January 1921
Gervase Elwes
1866-11-15
Gervase Elwes Biography (Wikipedia)
Gervase Henry Cary-Elwes, DL (15 November 1866 – 12 January 1921), better known as Gervase Elwes, was an English tenor of great distinction, who exercised a powerful influence over the development of English music from the early 1900s up until his death in 1921 due to a railroad accident in Boston at the height of his career.
So We'll Go No More A-Roving
Gervase Elwes
So We'll Go No More A-Roving
So We'll Go No More A-Roving
Last played on
Sigh No More Ladies
Gervase Elwes
Sigh No More Ladies
Sigh No More Ladies
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1920: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egnmxj
Queen's Hall
1920-10-21T01:02:58
21
Oct
1920
Proms 1920: Prom 59
Queen's Hall
Proms 1920: Prom 57
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8r4wh
Queen's Hall
1920-10-19T01:02:58
19
Oct
1920
Proms 1920: Prom 57
Queen's Hall
Proms 1920: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enq38g
Queen's Hall
1920-10-01T01:02:58
1
Oct
1920
Proms 1920: Prom 42
Queen's Hall
Proms 1919: Prom 61 - Last Night of the Proms 1919
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed9dgw
Queen's Hall
1919-10-25T01:02:58
25
Oct
1919
Proms 1919: Prom 61 - Last Night of the Proms 1919
Queen's Hall
Proms 1919: Prom 58
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epdp5v
Queen's Hall
1919-10-22T01:02:58
22
Oct
1919
Proms 1919: Prom 58
Queen's Hall
