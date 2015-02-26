Brian DaleyBorn 22 December 1947. Died 11 February 1996
Brian Daley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-12-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/056e19d1-e8aa-4b63-8e83-69556e8b31f3
Brian Daley Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Charles Daley (December 22, 1947 – February 11, 1996) was an American science fiction novelist. He also adapted for radio the Star Wars radio dramas and wrote all of its episodes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Daley Tracks
Sort by
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Peggy Seeger
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ts2bt.jpglink
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Last played on
Brian Daley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist