Rick MarottaBorn 7 January 1948
Rick Marotta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0568ec58-e7ca-49e9-b01a-7e3fc2b7ebe2
Rick Marotta Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Thomas "Rick" Marotta (born January 7, 1948) is an American drummer and percussionist. He has appeared on recordings by leading artists such as Aretha Franklin, Carly Simon, Steely Dan, James Taylor, Paul Simon, John Lennon, Hall & Oates, Stevie Nicks, Wynonna, Roy Orbison, Todd Rundgren, Roberta Flack, Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Jackson Browne, Al Kooper, Waylon Jennings, Randy Newman, Peter Gabriel, Kenny G, The Jacksons, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Warren Zevon, and Linda Ronstadt. He is also a composer who created music for the popular television show, Everybody Loves Raymond.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rick Marotta Tracks
Sort by
Tumbling Dice
Dan Dugmore
Tumbling Dice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrn.jpglink
Tumbling Dice
Last played on
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
Peter Asher
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrn.jpglink
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
Last played on
Back to artist