FaustGerman avant-garde group. Formed 1969
Faust
1969
Faust Biography (Wikipedia)
Faust (English: "fist") are a German krautrock band. Formed in 1971 in Wümme, the group was originally composed of Werner "Zappi" Diermaier, Hans Joachim Irmler, Arnulf Meifert, Jean-Hervé Péron, Rudolf Sosna and Gunther Wüsthoff, working with record producer Uwe Nettelbeck and engineer Kurt Graupner.
Faust Tracks
From the Side of the Machine (excerpt)
Tony Conrad
From the Side of the Machine (excerpt)
From the Side of the Machine (excerpt)
Untitled
Faust
Untitled
Untitled
Exercise - With Voices
Faust
Exercise - With Voices
Exercise - With Voices
Heißt das es läuft oder es kommt bald…Läuft
Faust
Heißt das es läuft oder es kommt bald…Läuft
Heißt das es läuft oder es kommt bald…Läuft
The Sad Skinhead
Faust
The Sad Skinhead
The Sad Skinhead
Giggy Smile
Faust
Giggy Smile
Giggy Smile
Joyce
Faust
Joyce
Joyce
Performer
Silent Night (Radio 3 Late Junction Session, 14 Dec 2017)
Faust
Silent Night (Radio 3 Late Junction Session, 14 Dec 2017)
Silent Night (Radio 3 Late Junction Session, 14 Dec 2017)
Mother (Radio 3 Late Junction Session, 14 Dec 2017)
Faust
Mother (Radio 3 Late Junction Session, 14 Dec 2017)
Mother (Radio 3 Late Junction Session, 14 Dec 2017)
Krautrock
Faust
Krautrock
Krautrock
I've Got my Car and my TV
Faust
I've Got my Car and my TV
I've Got my Car and my TV
Just A Second (6 Music Session, 22 May 1973)
Faust
Just A Second (6 Music Session, 22 May 1973)
Foam Rubber (6 Music Session, 22 May 1973)
Faust
Foam Rubber (6 Music Session, 22 May 1973)
Komm Mit
Faust
Komm Mit
Komm Mit
La Poulie
Faust
La Poulie
La Poulie
Fish
Faust
Fish
Fish
Serendipitat
Faust
Serendipitat
Serendipitat
It's A Rainy Day Sunshine Girl
Faust
It's A Rainy Day Sunshine Girl
It's A Rainy Day Sunshine Girl
Knochentanz
Faust
Knochentanz
Knochentanz
From The Side Of Man And Womankind
Tony Conrad
From The Side Of Man And Womankind
From The Side Of Man And Womankind
Jennifer
Faust
Jennifer
Jennifer
It's a Bit of a Pain
Faust
It's a Bit of a Pain
It's a Bit of a Pain
On My Way To Abamae
Faust
On My Way To Abamae
On My Way To Abamae
Herbststimmung
Faust
Herbststimmung
Herbststimmung
Mamie Is Blue
Faust
Mamie Is Blue
Mamie Is Blue
No Harm
Faust
No Harm
No Harm
Why Don't You Eat Carrots
Faust
Why Don't You Eat Carrots
Why Don't You Eat Carrots
Nähmaschine
Faust
Nähmaschine
Nähmaschine
Chère Chambre
Faust
Chère Chambre
Chère Chambre
It's a Rainy Day
Faust
It's a Rainy Day
It's a Rainy Day
Performer
J'ai mal aux dents
Faust
J'ai mal aux dents
J'ai mal aux dents
