Don Ellis. Trumpet. Born 25 July 1934. Died 17 December 1978
Don Ellis
1934-07-25
Don Ellis Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Johnson Ellis (July 25, 1934 – December 17, 1978) was an American jazz trumpeter, drummer, composer, and bandleader. He is best known for his extensive musical experimentation, particularly in the area of time signatures. Later in his life he worked as a film composer, contributing a score to 1971's The French Connection and 1973's The Seven-Ups.
Theme From The French Connection
Pussy Wiggle Stomp
Dew
Indian Lady
Sallie
Irony
Whiplash
Moon Zero Two
Blue Fire
The French Connection
Title
Theme from French Connection (Edit)
Children
Turkish Bath
