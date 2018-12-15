Classix NouveauxFormed 1979. Disbanded 1985
Classix Nouveaux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060wsjy.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/055f48d8-781c-4d0c-b31f-4e901d11d87b
Classix Nouveaux Biography (Wikipedia)
Classix Nouveaux is an English new wave band. Though experiencing only minor success in their native UK, most notably with their 1982 Top 20 hit "Is It a Dream", the band had number one hits in Poland, Portugal, Yugoslavia, Israel, Iceland, and other countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Classix Nouveaux Tracks
Sort by
Is It A Dream
Classix Nouveaux
Is It A Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wslc.jpglink
Is It A Dream
Last played on
Guilty - Paris Theatre 1982
Classix Nouveaux
Guilty - Paris Theatre 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wslc.jpglink
Guilty - Paris Theatre 1982
1999 - Paris Theatre 1982
Classix Nouveaux
1999 - Paris Theatre 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wslc.jpglink
1999 - Paris Theatre 1982
Never Again - Paris Theatre 1982
Classix Nouveaux
Never Again - Paris Theatre 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wslc.jpglink
Never Again - Paris Theatre 1982
Because You're Young - Paris Theatre 1982
Classix Nouveaux
Because You're Young - Paris Theatre 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wslc.jpglink
It's Over - Paris Theatre 1982
Classix Nouveaux
It's Over - Paris Theatre 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wslc.jpglink
It's Over - Paris Theatre 1982
Run Away - Paris Theatre 1982
Classix Nouveaux
Run Away - Paris Theatre 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wslc.jpglink
Run Away - Paris Theatre 1982
Inside, Outside - Paris Theatre 1982
Classix Nouveaux
Inside, Outside - Paris Theatre 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wslc.jpglink
Inside, Outside - Paris Theatre 1982
Is It A Dream? - Paris Theatre 1982
Classix Nouveaux
Is It A Dream? - Paris Theatre 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wslc.jpglink
Is It A Dream? - Paris Theatre 1982
Is It A Dream
Classix And Nouveaux
Is It A Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is It A Dream
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Classix Nouveaux
Classix Nouveaux Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Iggy Popmaster with Iggy Pop, Spandau Ballet and John Cleese
-
Gary Kemp on writing Gold: "I wanted to do a James Bond theme"
-
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's True
-
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's Lifeline
-
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau's Code of Love
-
Gary Kemp on Spandau's True: "I wanted to write an Al Green song"
Back to artist